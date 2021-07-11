pEOS Tops 24 Hour Volume of $28.00 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. pEOS has a market cap of $1.58 million and $28.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00045276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00118364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00160883 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,157.90 or 1.00132273 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.92 or 0.00949553 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

