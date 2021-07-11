Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Price Down 31.4% Over Last Week

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be purchased for $34.34 or 0.00100998 BTC on major exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market cap of $480,738.04 and $40,361.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00053563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017312 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $307.04 or 0.00903083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005417 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

