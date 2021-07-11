PEPS Coin (PEPS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 11th. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $138,817.82 and $8.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00123234 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,673,437 coins and its circulating supply is 45,433,263 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

