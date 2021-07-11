Permission Coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $144,064.00 (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. In the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Permission Coin has a total market capitalization of $26.45 million and approximately $144,064.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Permission Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00045200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00116564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00160460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,481.12 or 1.00225487 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.76 or 0.00961427 BTC.

Permission Coin Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,386,481,798 coins. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Permission Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Permission Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

