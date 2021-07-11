Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,261.38 ($42.61).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,180 ($41.55) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,420 ($44.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,530 ($46.12) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Persimmon to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 3,070 ($40.11) to GBX 2,915 ($38.08) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Shares of PSN opened at GBX 3,004 ($39.25) on Friday. Persimmon has a 12 month low of GBX 1,622 ($21.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9,192.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market cap of £9.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share. This represents a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.74%.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.