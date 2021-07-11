Phala.Network (PHA) Price Reaches $0.69 on Exchanges

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Phala.Network has a total market capitalization of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala.Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00053882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.55 or 0.00924917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Phala.Network Coin Profile

Phala.Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala.Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

