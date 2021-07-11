Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Hits $0.0202 on Top Exchanges

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $940,792.21 and approximately $5,265.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00045223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00115318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00160772 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,280.55 or 1.00001805 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $324.89 or 0.00947742 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

