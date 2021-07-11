Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Raised by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,402,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480,697 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 0.5% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.18% of Philip Morris International worth $1,633,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PM stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $100.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.06. The firm has a market cap of $154.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

