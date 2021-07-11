Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Price Hits $7.37

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.37 or 0.00021743 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $11.23 million and $3.94 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00054112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017557 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $302.44 or 0.00892387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005452 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,529,331 coins and its circulating supply is 1,523,265 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

