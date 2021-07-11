Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:PNW opened at $83.65 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.86.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,592,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,738,000 after buying an additional 205,704 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,923,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,811,000 after buying an additional 64,780 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,522,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,199,000 after buying an additional 119,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,394,000 after buying an additional 20,597 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,771,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,745,000 after buying an additional 271,141 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

