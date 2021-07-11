Pivot Token (PVT) One Day Volume Hits $109,716.00

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Pivot Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $109,716.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00053694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.74 or 0.00888472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Pivot Token Coin Profile

Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a coin. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

