PIVX Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.96 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. PIVX has a total market cap of $35.96 million and $306,179.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001624 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PIVX has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 44.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00023366 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00009156 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

