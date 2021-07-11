Pizza Price Tops $0.0488 on Exchanges (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. Pizza has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $3,435.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for $0.0488 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pizza has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pizza Coin Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

