PlayFuel Achieves Market Cap of $2.75 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. PlayFuel has a market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayFuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlayFuel alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00053563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017312 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $307.04 or 0.00903083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005417 BTC.

PlayFuel Profile

PLF is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayFuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.