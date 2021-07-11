Playkey (PKT) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Playkey has a market capitalization of $179,462.54 and approximately $61,454.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Playkey has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00053643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $302.19 or 0.00885281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

PKT is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

