PlotX Achieves Market Cap of $4.44 Million (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. During the last seven days, PlotX has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. PlotX has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and $383,717.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlotX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0669 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00053997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $295.32 or 0.00872962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005408 BTC.

PlotX Coin Profile

PlotX (PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars.

