Pluton (PLU) Trading Up 2.1% This Week

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Pluton coin can now be purchased for $4.18 or 0.00012191 BTC on major exchanges. Pluton has a total market cap of $3.56 million and approximately $215,535.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pluton has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00053610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017318 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.80 or 0.00889717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000383 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005423 BTC.

About Pluton

PLU is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. Pluton’s official website is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

