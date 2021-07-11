PlutusDeFi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.35 Million (PLT)

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last week, PlutusDeFi has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. PlutusDeFi has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlutusDeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlutusDeFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00053637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.89 or 0.00891079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005437 BTC.

PlutusDeFi Coin Profile

PlutusDeFi (CRYPTO:PLT) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. PlutusDeFi’s official website is plutusdefi.com . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . PlutusDeFi’s official message board is medium.com/plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

Buying and Selling PlutusDeFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlutusDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlutusDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlutusDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlutusDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.