POA (POA) Price Hits $0.0355 on Major Exchanges

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last week, POA has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. POA has a total market capitalization of $10.26 million and approximately $11.49 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can now be bought for $0.0355 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges.
POA Coin Profile
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 289,432,163 coins. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network.
Buying and Selling POA
