POA Price Reaches $0.0472 on Major Exchanges (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. POA has a market capitalization of $13.67 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, POA has traded up 67% against the dollar.
POA Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 289,405,729 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.
POA Coin Trading
