Polkadot (DOT) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last week, Polkadot has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for about $15.47 or 0.00045606 BTC on exchanges. Polkadot has a market cap of $14.84 billion and $489.11 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00116581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00162567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,912.54 or 0.99976125 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $324.55 or 0.00956796 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,090,327,676 coins and its circulating supply is 959,603,520 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

