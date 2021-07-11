PolkaFoundry (PKF) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.78 Million

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000464 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. PolkaFoundry has a market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $10,131.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00053504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $302.33 or 0.00884437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005453 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Coin Profile

PKF is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,832,802 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaFoundry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaFoundry using one of the exchanges listed above.

