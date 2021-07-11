Polkastarter (POLS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.69 Million

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Polkastarter coin can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00003432 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Polkastarter has a total market capitalization of $84.80 million and approximately $6.69 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00053889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.42 or 0.00892184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005428 BTC.

About Polkastarter

Polkastarter (POLS) is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,179,082 coins. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

