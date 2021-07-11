PolkaWar (PWAR) Trading 21% Lower Over Last Week

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $362,184.13 and approximately $21,964.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0604 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00045276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00118364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00160883 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,157.90 or 1.00132273 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.92 or 0.00949553 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

