PolypuX Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. PolypuX has a market capitalization of $49,418.32 and approximately $62,027.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolypuX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PolypuX has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar.

PolypuX Coin Profile

PolypuX launched on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

Buying and Selling PolypuX

