PolySwarm (NCT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $46,729.00

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. One PolySwarm coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. PolySwarm has a market cap of $6.89 million and approximately $46,729.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded down 24% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00053750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $302.22 or 0.00885361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005482 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm (NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

PolySwarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

