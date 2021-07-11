Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden reduced its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.06% of Pool worth $8,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.43.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $476.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.78. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $273.37 and a 12-month high of $476.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,387,409.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

