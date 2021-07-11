Poolz Finance (POOLZ) One Day Trading Volume Hits $234,420.00

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $234,420.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for about $2.31 or 0.00006718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00045325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00116902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00160728 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,410.25 or 0.99872682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.38 or 0.00958892 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

