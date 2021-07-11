Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Reaches $2.34 on Top Exchanges

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $3.70 million and $237,851.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for about $2.34 or 0.00006933 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00045716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00118184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00161890 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,778.07 or 1.00118012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $325.98 or 0.00966197 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.