PopularCoin Trading Down 8.7% This Week (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PopularCoin has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. PopularCoin has a market cap of $90,418.86 and approximately $2.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00060430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.41 or 0.00394891 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,502.89 or 0.99879148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00041722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008437 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007103 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009990 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,161,678,826 coins. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

PopularCoin Coin Trading

