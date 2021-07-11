PotCoin Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. PotCoin has a market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $476.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,112.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,131.11 or 0.06247254 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.87 or 0.01462404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.05 or 0.00392957 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00144646 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $212.03 or 0.00621570 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.50 or 0.00406011 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.39 or 0.00323603 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,414,059 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

