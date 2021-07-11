Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,641 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.21% of Premier Financial worth $15,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Premier Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 236,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Premier Financial by 125.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 23,410 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Premier Financial by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Premier Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $3,340,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Premier Financial by 57.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

PFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $27.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Premier Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $82.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.33 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.