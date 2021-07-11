Primecoin (XPM) Trading 6.6% Higher This Week

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, Primecoin has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular exchanges. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and $761,342.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,933,674 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

