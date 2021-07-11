Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,578 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.79% of Primoris Services worth $14,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 92.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 130,229 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PRIM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $29.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.41. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $818.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.