PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,695 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of PROG worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 61,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 1,114.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 16,412 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 109,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROG in the 1st quarter worth $1,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

PROG stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.65 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PROG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

