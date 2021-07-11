Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) & HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Critical Comparison

Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) and HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Progressive Care and HealthWarehouse.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progressive Care -3.72% N/A -14.45% HealthWarehouse.com 3.52% -17.53% 18.25%

This table compares Progressive Care and HealthWarehouse.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progressive Care $38.94 million 0.77 -$1.45 million N/A N/A HealthWarehouse.com $17.18 million 0.60 $640,000.00 N/A N/A

HealthWarehouse.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Progressive Care.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Progressive Care and HealthWarehouse.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progressive Care 0 0 0 0 N/A HealthWarehouse.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of HealthWarehouse.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of HealthWarehouse.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Progressive Care has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthWarehouse.com has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HealthWarehouse.com beats Progressive Care on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Progressive Care Company Profile

Progressive Care, Inc., through its subsidiary, Pharmco, LLC, provides prescription pharmaceuticals to individuals and institutions in south Florida. The company operates a retail pharmacy that specializes in the sale of anti-retroviral medications and related patient care management; the sale and rental of durable medical equipment (DME), such as hospital beds, oxygen supplies, power wheelchairs, scooters, walkers, and other related equipment and accessories; and the supply of various prescription medications to long term care facilities. It also provides long term care solutions to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, retirement centers and communities, doctors' offices, and clinics. In addition, the company purchases, repackages, and dispenses prescription and non-prescription pharmaceutical products for its long term care customers. Further, it offers computerized maintenance of patient prescription histories; third party billing; consultant pharmacist services consisting of evaluation of monthly patient drug therapy and monitoring the institution's drug distribution system, as well as home service and maintenance, defective product replacements, and free home installation and instruction services; and data analytics services to support health care organizations. Progressive Care, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Hallandale Beach, Florida.

HealthWarehouse.com Company Profile

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. operates an online and mail order pharmacy. The company markets a range of generic, brand name, and pet prescription medicines, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medications and products. It sells its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia in the United States to focus on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market. The company sells prescription medications and OTC products to individual consumers over the Internet. HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. is headquartered in Florence, Kentucky.

