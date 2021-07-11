Prosper (PROS) Price Reaches $0.86 on Top Exchanges

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Prosper has a market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $145,154.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Prosper has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Prosper coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00002517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00053790 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002186 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00011756 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper (PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

