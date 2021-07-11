Proton (XPR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $742,025.00

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Proton has a market cap of $21.04 million and approximately $742,025.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Proton has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Proton coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00053528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.44 or 0.00891336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005349 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton (XPR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

