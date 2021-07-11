Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,678,684 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,368 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 5.2% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.06% of Microsoft worth $1,103,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $277.94 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $280.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.72.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

