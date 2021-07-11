Public Index Network (PIN) Price Hits $0.0395

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $6.02 million and $52,110.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00045234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00114727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00160572 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,341.56 or 0.99994745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $326.91 or 0.00951882 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Public Index Network Coin Trading

