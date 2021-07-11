Public Mint (MINT) Market Capitalization Tops $2.09 Million

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 11th. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $514,155.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00060710 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000725 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000101 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

