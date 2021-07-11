PutinCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $283.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 49.2% higher against the US dollar. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $488,176.37 and $283.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,250.62 or 1.00070588 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00040873 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007147 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009973 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00057536 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000908 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000118 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

