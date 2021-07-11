PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of PVH worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in PVH by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 546.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $313,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PVH shares. lifted their price objective on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $108.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.46. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.22 and a 1-year high of $121.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

