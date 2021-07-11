Qcash (QC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $70.44 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Qcash coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000451 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Qcash has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $70.44 million and $111.62 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00045717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00117106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00162835 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,951.77 or 0.99911465 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.00 or 0.00956384 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.