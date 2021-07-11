QChi (QCH) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,418.00

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. QChi has a market capitalization of $697,873.32 and approximately $4,418.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QChi coin can now be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, QChi has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QChi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00053823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.46 or 0.00918058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005431 BTC.

QChi Coin Profile

QChi is a coin. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,756,240 coins. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

QChi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QChi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QChi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QChi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.