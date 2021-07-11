QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Upgraded to Buy by Kepler Capital Markets

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

QGEN traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.52. 362,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,385. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.24. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in QIAGEN during the first quarter worth $6,427,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in QIAGEN by 199.1% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 198,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 132,428 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in QIAGEN by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 38.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 29.2% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 834,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,618,000 after acquiring an additional 188,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

