Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 935.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,412 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $11,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Humana by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,294,000 after purchasing an additional 46,973 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,261,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,961,000 after buying an additional 91,169 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at $665,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Humana by 88.3% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,962,000 after buying an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in Humana by 1,505.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $455.65. 416,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,605. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $441.89. The firm has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.26.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

