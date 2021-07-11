Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $7.65 Million Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 18,678 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.11% of Texas Roadhouse worth $7,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 53,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $382,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $3.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.56. The stock had a trading volume of 616,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,436. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.80. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.02 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.05.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total transaction of $455,972.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,438 shares of company stock worth $680,230 in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

