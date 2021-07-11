Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $12.53 Million Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,533,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.46.

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $372.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,404,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.07.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,493 shares of company stock worth $17,264,871 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

