Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 38,132 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,658 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 38,132 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $816,426,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 253.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,101 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of American Express by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,462 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,086,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $120,866,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,175,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,540. The company has a market capitalization of $138.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $174.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.99.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.47.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.